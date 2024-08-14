1 hour ago

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey has underscored the importance of more creatives assuming political positions in government.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM‘s ‘Showbiz A-Z’, the deputy minister said that having a lot of people in leadership positions helps in fighting for the collective good of the industry.

According to him, at least one of the minister’s of the various institutions is usually one that comes from the industry that constitutes the ministry. He says because of this, it is prudent to have creatives with political interest around to occupy spaces that require their services.

He also cited an instance where former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, lent him her support while he went to defend a budget in parliament.

“I went to parliament to defend the ministry’s budget and when Dzifa Abla Gomashie entered, she said she wanted to sit by me. She sat by me, said she had been there before, and that the budget wouldn’t suffice so they should add some to it. And the people were surprised that is that an NDC person?

“And she said it is the industry we are fighting for. So she is NDC but because we understand something that maybe the rest of them wouldn’t understand, NDC and NPP merged on the day and we got some good results. And so we need more people [creatives] to come on board,” he said.

Mark further noted that the perception that when people get into politics, they will be seen in a particular light and lose revenue is not always true.

“I never saw that. I became a politician through Akufo-Addo as a candidate. Note, before A Plus and I started this agenda for Candidate Akufo-Addo, creative people were scared to show their faces for politics. Jewel Ackah was somehow a peripheral politician. He didn’t want to show his face, he only did music, he did business,” he said.

He said in 2008 when A Plus told him about Nana Addo’s dream for the creatives, they pulled their weight behind him and today a lot of creatives are showing their faces for various political parties.

He also indicated that creatives who handle their endorsements of politically parties tactfully, usually don’t get their careers affected.

Citing Kwabena Kwabena as an example, he said the ‘Asor’ crooner’s music career became more vibrant even after he endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo as Presidential Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Kwabena Kwabena became a bigger artiste after ‘NPP Wo Soro’ [song]. Yea, Kwabena Kwabena became more popular after endorsing Candidate Akufo-Addo. So if you have your issues don’t blame them on the political parties. If you manage yourself well, position yourself well as a brand, [you will thrive].

The Deputy Minister who contributed to the discussion on the impact of creatives in partisan politics was analysing how being involved affects creatives.

He also mentioned how a company he used to work with before getting into politics are still willing to do business with him.

“I spoke with some companies that I used to work with. I said you guys because I am now in politics you wouldn’t want to work with me. They said when I am done with politics, I should come and that they are ready to still do business with me,” he said.

In the meantime, the New Patriotic Party will be launching their manifesto on August 18, 2024, while the National Democratic Congress outdoors theirs on August 27, 2024.