23 minutes ago

As the Akuapem Traditional Area in the Eastern Region prepares to celebrate the 2025 edition of its revered Odwira Festival, the Planning and Operations Committee has issued a comprehensive set of rules to safeguard the sanctity, security, and cultural integrity of the event.

The directive, which takes immediate effect, outlines a ten-point code of conduct that all participants, visitors, and media representatives must strictly observe.

The Odwira Festival, one of the most iconic traditional celebrations, traces its roots to the early 19th century. It was instituted by the forefathers of Okuapemman to commemorate victory, purification, renewal, and unity among the Akuapem people.

Traditionally celebrated in September or October, the festival brings together indigenes from across the country and the diaspora to renew bonds of kinship and pay homage to their ancestors and chiefs.

This year’s festival, themed “Odwira 2025: Heritage, Harmony, and Discipline,” will be held under heightened cultural and security protocols aimed at maintaining order and upholding the festival’s revered traditions.

Upholding Sacred Traditions

The Committee has emphasized that all sacred rites, traditional observances, and rituals must be treated with utmost respect.

Sacred sites such as royal seats, ancestral graves, and shrines are strictly off-limits to unauthorized individuals.

Visitors and media outlets have been reminded to observe all restrictions when covering events around these holy spaces. Any act deemed as desecration or interference with traditional processes will attract severe sanctions.

Security, Order, and Public Safety

To ensure peace and safety throughout the festival, the Operations and Enforcement Committee has placed a total ban on weapons, fireworks, and other dangerous objects.

Security personnel and festival task force members will be stationed across key points in Akuapem to enforce compliance.

According to the notice, “Disorderly behavior, including fighting, rowdiness, or disruption of events, will not be tolerated. Offenders will be arrested and dealt with according to the law.”

Zero Tolerance for Alcohol and Drug Abuse

Organizers have also warned against excessive alcohol consumption and the use of illicit drugs.

Intoxicated persons will not be permitted near ceremonial areas or official gatherings. Bars, clubs, and pubs within Akuapem have been cautioned to monitor their activities or risk immediate closure if found to be enabling public misconduct.

Decency and Modesty in Dress

In a bid to preserve the festival’s dignity, the Committee has banned indecent dressing and sexually suggestive attire.

Clothing with offensive inscriptions or designs exposing sensitive body parts will not be permitted. Festival-goers are encouraged to dress modestly and in ways that honor Akuapem’s cultural and spiritual values.

Cleanliness and Environmental Care

Sanitation remains a key focus of the 2025 Odwira celebration. Attendees are urged to keep the festival grounds clean by properly disposing of waste in designated bins.

Defacing public property or damaging cultural sites will be treated as a serious offense.

Regulating Media Conduct and Publicity

Media houses and content creators are required to obtain official accreditation before covering the festival. Unauthorized live streaming, photography, or videography—especially around sacred areas—is strictly forbidden.

The Committee further warned against the spread of misinformation and disrespectful content on social media, emphasizing that posts about the festival must “reflect truth, respect, and responsibility.”

Road Traffic and Processions

In anticipation of large crowds and parades, road users have been advised to comply with all traffic controls and diversions.

Traditional processions involving chiefs, queen mothers, and cultural troupes must not be obstructed under any circumstance.

Conduct of Vendors, Sponsors, and Exhibitors

All commercial participants, including vendors and sponsors, must operate within approved zones and adhere to health and safety regulations.

The Committee noted that promotional materials and branding must respect the spiritual atmosphere of the festival.

Musketeering Under Strict Regulation

As part of the traditional celebrations, musketeering—a ceremonial gunfire display—will only be allowed for licensed and registered participants. Gunfire is prohibited within crowds, near the Okuapehene, or during prayers and official addresses.

Intoxicated individuals will not be permitted to handle firearms, and any violations will result in immediate disarmament and removal from the festival grounds.

Enforcement and Sanctions

The Operations and Enforcement Team has been granted full authority to remove or sanction anyone who violates the festival’s code of conduct.

In severe cases, offenders will be handed over to law enforcement authorities for prosecution.