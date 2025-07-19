2 hours ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has signed a book of condolence in memory of the late former President of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari.

Hon. Ablakwa paid his respects during a visit to the Nigerian High Commission in Accra on Friday.

Describing the former President as a distinguished leader, Hon. Ablakwa praised Buhari’s global reputation for humility, compassion, commitment to unity, democratic principles, anti-corruption efforts, and bold reforms.

“President John Mahama, the government, and all Ghanaians convey our deepest commiseration with the friendly nation of Nigeria in this time of mourning”, he scribbled on his official Facebook page.

The Foreign Minister’s tribute comes after President Mahama sent an official message of condolence to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu shortly after the news of Buhari’s passing was announced.