In a thrilling clash between two former Premier League sides, Okwahu United edged Accra Great Olympics 1-0 in Zone Three of the Access Bank Division One League on Sunday.

Mustapha Issah's early second-minute goal proved to be the match-winner, giving Okwahu United the victory.

This result saw Okwahu United climb to fifth place with 17 points, while Accra Great Olympics dropped to second with 20 points.

FC Nania also made strides in the standings, moving up to third place after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rain Masters on Saturday.

Sumaila Lepoady scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute, securing all three points for Nania.

Meanwhile, Hohoe United claimed the top spot in Zone Three with a commanding 2-0 victory over Golden Kick.

Sena Ati opened the scoring in the 16th minute, and Safianu Usman sealed the win with a goal in the 87th minute, ensuring Hohoe United's rise to the summit of the table.