3 hours ago

Veteran singer and rapper, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, has urged Ghanaians to support the reigning Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif.

According to him, Black Sherif is an exceptional artiste with a unique style who needs the right backing to break international boundaries.

“I don’t think there’s any contention. Blacko worked hard. He has a good voice and does good music. He is honest.

“Since I started singing I’ve never heard any Ghanaian artiste that has the vibe that Blacko has. His vibe is different. So let’s all support him so that he can do well internationally for all of Ghana,” he said on Accra-based Onua TV.

Black Sherif won the Most popular song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Song, and Best Video of the Year awards at the just-ended VGMAs.