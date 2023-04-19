1 hour ago

Okyeame Kwame has thrown an interesting response at Mr. Haruna Amaliba, an NDC communication team member, who called for the musician’s arrest after spotting a picture of his boxer shorts on social media.

Okyeame unveiled his special boxer shorts brand to mark his 47th birthday and he was captured as its model.

Social media was buzzing after chancing on pictures of the Ghanaian rapper rocking a pair of tight boxers in several colours.

While this ‘unexpected development’ generated some level of excitement, others labeled it as an ‘indecent exposure’.

Haruna Amaliba, who joined the list of critics, said Okyeame Kwame should be made to suffer the same fate as Akuapem Poloo.

In an interview with NeatFM, he insisted that the police must arrest Okyeame Kwame for sharing half-naked pictures on social media just as Poloo was punished for displaying indecent photos of her and her son.

“Akuapem Poloo was arrested for indecent exposure but when Okyeame Kwame was celebrating his birthday, we saw his half-naked photo on social media. What is the police doing about it?” the NDC Communications team member asked.

On the same platform, Okyeame Kwame was informed about what the politician had said and this was his response:

“If Calvin Klein or GUCCI had offered me $1million to post a picture on my page, what would he have said? Whenever he purchases a new set of boxer shorts, what type of dress does the model on its label wear? Can he tell me what dress he wears to advertise the boxer? You can’t wear boxer shorts and wear kente on it to outdoor it.

“The most effective way to sell your boxer shorts is to wear them for people to see it. I didn’t post my picture for people to see my tummy or leg. I was selling my boxer shorts. And as for selling a boxer, which better way could I have done that than wearing it? And by God’s grace, I made massive sales on that day,” he told the host Kwasi Aboagye.

The ‘Rap Dacta’ gave key reasons he settled on his birthday to unveil the new product.

“I had planned on unveiling my own boxer shorts brand because I have had issues with some boxers in the past due to my sensitive skin. I planned on doing this for others who have sensitive skin like me. It was ready in January but I was looking for the perfect time to unveil it and I settled on my birthday to do that. I felt like that was the best time to post so I could attract a massive engagement without having to pay for it,” he added.

Watch the video below: