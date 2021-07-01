1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juabeng South, Michael Okyere Baafi in partnership with Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Limited and Barry Callebaut, a global giant in the chocolate industry, has donated desktop computers to Densuano M/A Basic School in Koforidua.

The donation is to enhance the pupils' practical education in Information and Technology (IT) to help contribute to the technological era in the country.

The Managing Director of Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Limited, Mr Mamadou LY stated that the donation is one of the initiatives to augment a program dubbed “Forever Chocolate” which aims at providing sustainable cocoa in the next 2025 and also to improve literacy level in the country.

“We have a program named Forever Chocolate which we have several pillars and by 2025 we want to have sustainable cocoa, which means somewhere that we also help the communities to improve in livelihood, living income and literacy levels,” he said.

He added, “We have noticed that nowadays if you don’t have a high level of IT proficiency, you cannot compete within the world. That’s why we are doing this donation.”

Speaking to the media, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi disclosed that the rationale behind the donation is to improve Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in all the schools in the constituency.

Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi who doubled as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry noted that the right time to practice ICT is from the basic level to make the children more vibrant for them to be conversant with it when they get to the tertiary level.

“My priority is to help the young people of Koforidua to be very good and proficient in the usage of computers,” he said.

He added, “I guess this is the best time for us to help them because we might not be able to help them tomorrow, we have to do it now so that they will adopt the habit of learning and using computer.”

He assured that he will make sure to gather a lot of computers to reach all the schools in Koforidua to give them enhancement in the ICT.