2 days ago

Founder of Ola’s Herbal and Spiritual Center, widely known as Soul Travel Ghana, Ola Maame has taken controversial preacher Prophet Jedidiah Henry Kore — popularly called Fire Oja — before the Nae We Arbitration Court over a string of alleged defamatory attacks.

The dramatic move unfolded on Thursday, January 8, 2026, when Ola Maame, accompanied by supporters and traditional representatives, presented a formal petition to Nuumo Akwaa Mensah III, the Nae Wulomo and chief custodian of Ga spiritual and cultural traditions.

She is seeking redress for what she describes as reckless and damaging public statements allegedly made by the pastor against her and musician Mzbel.

After performing the required customary rites, Ola Maame officially lodged her complaint with the court, outlining a list of accusations she says have severely tarnished her name and family.

According to her, Fire Oja publicly called her a prostitute, accused her of marital infidelity, and falsely claimed that her seven-year-old son is not her husband’s biological child.

She further alleges that he branded her a fake spiritualist, accused her of scamming people through her spiritual work, and even linked her to people developing mental illness.

The Nae We Traditional Court, based in Gbese, Jamestown, is a respected customary arbitration body within the Ga Traditional Council, handling disputes through traditional justice and reconciliation rather than conventional court processes.

The case is scheduled to be heard on Thursday, January 15, 2026, and is expected to attract widespread public interest as Ola Maame turns to traditional authority to defend her reputation, family, and spiritual legacy.