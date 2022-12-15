4 hours ago

The old students’ association of New Juaben Senior High School (SHS) has handed over to the school, a 30-seater toilet facility for female students.

The project which was started by the Parents Teachers Association has since 2017 been abandoned after the association became redundant, following the introduction of government’s Free Senior High school (SHS) policy, which prevented management of the school from levying parents.

Members of the 1981-year group came to the school’s aid after they received some complaints from current students who had resorted to using an old dilapidated toilet facility.

The project coordinator, Madam Hetty Annoh-Quashie who spoke to Citi News after handing over the keys of the facility to the headmaster said, the old students will continue to take up projects in the school to make teaching and learning easy for the current students.

“Our attention to the dilapidated structure at the girls’ dormitory was drawn on a WhatsApp platform and upon checks, we realized it was more challenging than we first imagined, hence our decision to come to their rescue.

“We know there are a lot of things to do here, and we know government alone cannot do it all, so we will reach out to various year groups, and we will encourage them to come together and take up other projects to bring relief to the students,” she said.

The main Girls Perfect of the school, Akrofi Apredua Cynthia who spoke to Citi News indicated that the new project will help reduce the rate of urinary infection which is prevalent among the female students.

“A number of the ladies often report to various health centres and hospital weekly where they are diagnosed with urinary tract infections. This, we attribute to the old dilapidated structure which is in a very bad state, but with the completion of this new one, we know that that issue will be a thing of the past. And we are very grateful to the entire old student body for coming to our aid. I also want to use this medium to plead with government to help construct another toilet and washroom facility here and other infrastructure to ease the pressure due to our large numbers,” she appealed.

On his part, the headmaster of the school, Mark Ofori Frimpong who expressed appreciation called on government to further support the school with additional toilet facilities.

“This facility for the old students will go a long way to ease the burden of students who often are rushed to the hospital having suffered from infections. It was a headache to management, and we are relieved that the old students have completed this project for them. I want to say a big thank you to them but looking at the numbers that are over 1200 female boarders, we will appeal to government to come to our aid and provide us with another toilet facility,” Mr. Frimpong appealed.

Source: citifmonline