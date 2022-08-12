2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement with neighbours Accra Great Olympics for their prized asset Razak Kasim ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The two clubs have been locked in transfer negotiations for the last few weeks and they have finally agreed on the terms of the transfer for the defensive midfielder.

He was among the revelations of the season in the 2021/2022 season as he starred for Accra Great Olympics with his performance.

Several clubs on the local scene were casting admiring glances at the talented midfielder but the phobians have stolen a march on all other teams.

Razak Kasim underlined his importance with a call-up to the Black Galaxies squad as he helped the team defeat Benin in the first round preliminary round against Benin which Ghana won 4-0 on aggregate.

He is currently with the Black Galaxies squad preparing for the Nigeria clash with an announcement about his move to Hearts of Oak expected in the coming days after he undergoes his medical examinations.

Razak Kasim made 29 appearances for the Wonder club last season as they finished 5th in 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.