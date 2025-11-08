9 hours ago

Nigerian Afrobeats star Omah Lay has revealed that he is battling serious vision problems, admitting that his eyesight has deteriorated to the point where he now needs glasses to read or watch television.

In a candid post shared on social media, the “Soso” hitmaker wrote, “I never thought there would come a time when I’d begin to wear glasses. My eye is finished, crazy. I wake up in the morning and my eyes are sore. It is what it is.”

Omah Lay, who has previously spoken about his struggles with depression and his decision to quit smoking, said earlier this year that giving up the habit had made him feel healthier and more alive. However, he suggested that his current eye condition may be a lingering effect of his past lifestyle choices.

The revelation has drawn widespread attention from fans and well-wishers, many of whom praised the singer for his openness and for using his platform to raise awareness about the health risks associated with smoking.