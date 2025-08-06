40 minutes ago

The Government of Ghana has officially confirmed the tragic deaths of all eight individuals aboard the Ghana Air Force helicopter that crashed on the morning of Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region.

The Z-9 utility helicopter, which took off from Accra at 09:12 GMT en route to Obuasi, lost radar contact shortly after departure. Hours later, its wreckage was found near a forested area, with the aircraft engulfed in flames and burned beyond recognition.

In a solemn press briefing held at 2:30 PM from the Jubilee House, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah named the deceased, which included prominent public officials and military crew:



Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence



Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology



Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister of Food and Agriculture



Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)



Mr Samuel Aboagye, Former Parliamentary Candidate



Squadron Leader Peter [last name withheld]



Flying Officer Ampadu



Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah

Four of the victims were reportedly burned beyond recognition, according to preliminary recovery reports.

While the purpose of the mission has not been fully disclosed, the Ghana Armed Forces earlier stated that the helicopter was carrying five passengers and three crew members.

The aircraft was last tracked over an undisclosed location, and search teams were dispatched immediately after radar contact was lost.

Although poor weather conditions or mechanical failure are being speculated as possible causes, officials say a formal investigation will be conducted to determine the exact reason behind the crash.

The Ghana Armed Forces and the Presidency have promised regular updates as more details emerge.

This tragic incident has shocked the nation, with tributes already pouring in for the deceased. A period of national mourning is expected to be declared in the coming days.