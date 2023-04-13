2 hours ago

Citizens of Tapa Traditional Area have been called upon to help in the development of the area.

The Omanhene of the traditional area, Nana Okoforobour Baffour Kwame Asante II who made the call, pointed out that the time had come for the people of Buem to lead their own development, while calling on the government to support them.

Speaking during the commissioning of a health Centre build by an indigene of the area, Dr. Stephen Nyarko Sharp, he urge other citizens both home and abroad to join hands and help fix the numerous problems together.

He praised Dr. Sharp, the CEO of Imboost Herbal Mixture, for his outstanding assistance to the neighborhood, which includes lowering the unemployment rate in the traditional area.

He charged anyone who received his employment offer not to steal from the company but to work hard to promote it so he could continuously support the growth of the area.

Lois Nana Asiedu, the President of Hope Network Association and a native of the traditional Area, thanked Dr. Sharp for his ongoing support, and called for greater help from people at home and abroad to develop the area.