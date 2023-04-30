2 hours ago

Omar Bogle, an England-born striker of Ghanaian descent, was the star of the show on Saturday afternoon as Newport faced off against Gillingham in a Week 25 encounter of the 2022/23 English League Two season.

Newport got off to a strong start, with Cameron Norman scoring a well-taken strike in the 9th minute to give them the lead.

However, Gillingham fought back and managed to equalize just before halftime through Tom Nichols.

The second half saw both teams push hard to find the winning goal, but it was Omar Bogle who ultimately came through for Newport with a match-winning goal in the 78th minute.

Bogle's goal was a testament to his skill and determination, and it takes his tally for the season to 15 goals and two assists in 45 appearances in the English League Two.

His impressive performances have been key to Newport's efforts to avoid relegation at the end of the season.