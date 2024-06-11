58 minutes ago

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Omari Forson has completed a move to Italian Serie A outfit AC Monza after leaving Manchester United as a free agent.

The talented attacking midfielder, who has signed a contract with Monza that will keep him at the club until 2028, is expected to play a significant role in the team's future.

Forson's departure from Manchester United comes after he opted not to renew his contract with the English club, seeking more assurances over game time following a limited role last season.

Despite making only seven senior appearances for Manchester United last season, Forson showcased his potential with impressive performances for the youth teams.

He scored 15 goals and provided eight assists for the U23s and added nine goals and nine assists during his time with the U18s.

Manchester United will receive a compensation fee as Forson moves to Monza, ahead of the new season.

The 19-year-old's decision to join Monza is driven by his desire for more consistent playing time, which he felt was not guaranteed at United.

Forson's move to Monza marks a new chapter in his career, and he will look to make a significant impact in Serie A.

The transfer also highlights the importance of game time for young talents in their development and career progression.