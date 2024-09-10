53 minutes ago

A man, identified by Police as Kamara Bawah, has been arrested in connection with the ballot snatching incident during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Walewale primary re-run on Monday.

Mr Bawah allegedly grabbed several ballot papers and attempted to flee.

He reportedly destroyed some of the ballots before being apprehended by the police, who fired warning shots to restore order.

The Police have since detained Kamara for causing damage to the ballot papers and he is assisting with investigations.

Security has been reinforced within Walewale and surrounding areas to maintain order.

The Electoral Commission(EC) has since declared the primary which was between Vice Presidential advisor, Dr Tia Mahama Kabiru and incumbent MP, Zuweira null and void.

The matter has been referred to the NPP leadership with the party expected to fix a new date for the election before the filing of nominations for the December 2024 parliamentary election in the Walewale constituency closes by the end of the week.