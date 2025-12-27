3 hours ago

A tragic road accident at Atwedie on the Juaso–Konongo highway in the Ashanti Region has claimed one life and left another person seriously injured. The crash occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 26, 2025.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that a pick-up vehicle belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), registration number GN 410-17, was travelling from Konongo towards Accra when it reportedly veered off its lane at Atwedie.

In the process, it collided with a Hyundai vehicle, registration number CR 623-14, which was carrying passengers from Asante Akyem Adomfe to Konongo.

The impact caused the Hyundai car to crash, while the ECG pick-up ended up off the road within the Atwedie township. One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while another sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Other injured persons received medical attention and were later discharged.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Juaso Government Hospital morgue, as police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.

Road safety experts have once again urged motorists to strictly adhere to speed limits and traffic regulations to reduce accidents on major highways.