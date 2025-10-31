1 hour ago

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at Agona Nsaba swiftly responded to a residential fire on Wednesday, October 29, preventing the blaze from spreading through an eight-room compound house.

According to an official statement, firefighters arrived at 11:34 a.m. to find one of the rooms completely engulfed in flames. Although residents had tried to contain the fire before their arrival, the GNFS team managed to extinguish the remaining flames and save seven rooms.

Tragically, one person was confirmed dead, while one room and its contents were entirely destroyed.

The GNFS has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and pledged to release further details once inquiries are complete.

The Service expressed gratitude to the public for their quick response and urged continued vigilance in fire safety, emphasizing the importance of early reporting to reduce casualties and property loss.