3 hours ago

A violent clash during the Odwira festival at Ahwerease in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region has left one person dead and four others hospitalised with gunshot wounds. The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, during the festival’s official commencement.

Police have arrested 34 suspects, who are currently in custody at Aburi, and are assisting with ongoing investigations. A pump-action gun and a pistol were recovered from the scene of the altercation.

According to police reports, the incident began when the Abokomahene of the Asona Family, Nana Semenhyia Asakrofa, performed traditional rites to lift the ban on drumming and noise-making, marking the official start of the Odwira Festival. However, a dispute erupted between the Abokomahene and the Abimuhene of Ahwerease over who held the authority to perform the ritual.

The disagreement quickly escalated, leading to gunshots fired by some young men, injuring four people. One of the injured was later pronounced dead.

Superintendent Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident. He stated that the recovered weapons would be vital to the investigation.

He reassured the public that the police are committed to ensuring peace and security during this year’s Odwira Festival and warned that anyone found guilty of involvement in the violence would face the full consequences of the law.