One person has been confirmed dead following a road accident involving a Toyota Hilux and a Howo trailer near the Anyinam Health Line on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) reported that the Anyinam Fire Station received a distress call at about 4:43 a.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2025.

A rescue team, led by LFM Dwamena Albert, arrived at the scene within 10 minutes and managed to rescue four victims, who were rushed to the Enyiresi Government Hospital. Unfortunately, one of the victims later died and was transferred to the hospital’s mortuary.

The vehicles involved were identified as a Toyota Hilux with registration number ER 2956-20 and a Howo trailer with registration number GM 592-21. Officers from the Ghana Police Service were present to control traffic and assist with the rescue efforts.

GNFS noted that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.