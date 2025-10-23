2 hours ago

One person has been confirmed dead, while four others sustained gunshot wounds following a violent confrontation during the Odwira Festival at Ahwerease in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 22, leading to the arrest of 34 suspects, who are currently assisting police with investigations at the Aburi Police Station.

According to a preliminary police report, the violence broke out when Nana Semenhyia Asakrofa, the Abokomahene of the Asona family, performed traditional rites to lift the ban on drumming and noise-making — an act that marks the official beginning of the Odwira Festival.

A disagreement reportedly ensued between Nana Asakrofa and the Abimuhene of Ahwerease over who had the rightful authority to conduct the ceremony. The dispute quickly escalated into a chaotic confrontation, during which gunshots were fired.

Four individuals sustained gunshot injuries, and one later died from the wounds. Police later retrieved a pump-action gun and a pistol from the scene.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Eastern Regional Police PRO, Superintendent Ebenezer Tetteh, said the seized weapons will form part of the ongoing investigation.

He assured the public that police presence has been strengthened in and around Ahwerease to prevent further disturbances, adding that anyone found culpable will face the full rigours of the law.