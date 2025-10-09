1 hour ago

Traders at the deteriorating Sekondi Market, together with the Member of Parliament for Sekondi, Blay Nyamekye Armah, are appealing to the government to fulfil its long-standing promise to redevelop the market into a modern facility.

The renewed call comes in the wake of a tragic incident on Monday, October 6, when a portion of the market structure collapsed, claiming the life of one trader and injuring others. The incident has intensified concerns over the safety of the market, which has been in a state of disrepair for decades.

Mr. Blay Nyamekye Armah is urging President John Dramani Mahama and Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson to prioritise the redevelopment to prevent further tragedies and improve conditions for traders.

“H.E. President Mahama and Hon. Ato Forson, please have mercy on our market women, our mothers, who have suffered for 32 years. H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, we are crying for mercy, show compassion on us. Sekondi is crying out. H.E. President Mahama, please come and rebuild our market for us.

He also appealed directly to former Education Minister Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, saying her influence as a mother and leader could help push the President to act.

“People are dying, crying, and getting injured. H.E. Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, we know you are a mother; we know that through you, you can talk to the President to fulfil his campaign promise. I’m pleading in the name of God. This market is not good for human habitation,” he pleaded.

In an interview with Channel One TV News, several traders echoed the MP’s concerns, voicing frustration over years of unfulfilled promises and mounting debts.

“We’re pleading with the government to come to our aid. We’re owing, and we need to trade to pay off our debts. The government should immediately redevelop the market for us,” he stated.