One person has been shot dead in a shooting incident at Nyankpala in the Tolon constituency of the Northern Region, GhanaWeb sources confirm.

GhanaWeb's sources indicate that the shooting was triggered by allegations of vote buying.

The violent confrontation, according to eyewitnesses erupted following a heated argument between NPP Northern Regional Organizer, Alhaji Rashid Salifu and the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Dr Osman Tahiru Damba.

Eyewitnesses say the NDC Candidate confronted the NPP Organizer for allegedly sharing money among voters.

This confrontation turned violent, leading to the gunshots that claimed the life.

NDC Tolon Constituency Communications Officer, Abubakari Fuseini Oluu confirmed that the NDC has lost one of its supporters in the incident while another is critically injured.

"We lost one person and another one is critically injured," he told Tamale-based Radio Tamale in an interview monitored by Ghanaweb.

The 2024 general elections are ongoing across 276 constituencies in the country, with 18.8 million people expected to vote.

The 2024 election has thirteen presidential candidates, with nine of them representing political parties and four being independent candidates.

According to data published by CODEO, the largest CSO in elections, the 2024 elections will feature 801 parliamentary candidates vying for the 276 seats.

Of the 13 presidential candidates, four are independent, while nine represent political parties. This means that the elections will have nine political parties contesting.

In the parliamentary elections, there are 111 candidates contesting as independents.

Source: Ghanaweb