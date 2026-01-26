2 days ago

One person has lost their life while two others were rescued following a gruesome road traffic accident at Breku Forest near the Pra River along the Accra–Kumasi Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The crash occurred on Sunday, January 25, 2026, when a Howo Sinotruk truck loaded with cement, bearing registration number AS-4114-24, reportedly overturned and trapped three occupants in the twisted wreckage.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) swiftly responded to the scene and carried out coordinated rescue operations, successfully extricating two injured victims.

The rescued individuals were handed over to the Ghana National Ambulance Service and transported in ambulance GV-589-20 to the Juaso Government Hospital for urgent medical care.

Sadly, one occupant was found dead at the scene. The body was retrieved and handed over to the Police to support investigations and for onward conveyance to the morgue.

The truck suffered severe damage, particularly to its front section, highlighting the force of the impact.

Authorities have launched investigations to determine the cause of the accident and the circumstances leading to the crash.