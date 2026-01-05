3 hours ago

The 2024 Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has ushered in the New Year with a unifying message, calling on Ghanaians—particularly members of the NPP—to rally around a shared vision of national progress.

In his message, Dr. Opoku Prempeh stressed that unity and collective purpose remain critical as Ghana charts its path forward, urging citizens to rise above division and work together toward building a stronger and more prosperous nation.

Turning his attention to internal party affairs, he appealed to NPP faithful to maintain solidarity and discipline as the party prepares for its highly anticipated flagbearer election on January 31, 2026. According to him, the strength of the party lies not only in competition but in cohesion after the contest.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh concluded with a firm endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, expressing unwavering confidence in his leadership and electability. He called on party members to close ranks behind Bawumia once the process is concluded, describing unity after the primaries as essential to the party’s success going forward.

“Our shared belief in a greater Ghana must guide us beyond the contest,” he implied, reinforcing the message that victory is strongest when it is collective.

