The conduct of today’s polls has seen two notable arrests related to alleged breaches of electoral laws.

These incidents, which took place in the Okaikwei South and Kintampo South constituencies, highlight the crucial role of law enforcement in maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

In the early hours before voting commenced at Center 2 of the St. Theresa’s School polling station in the Okaikwei South Constituency, tensions escalated when an individual engaged in an altercation with an Electoral Commission (EC) official.

Eyewitnesses reported that the individual, identified as an agent of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), verbally attacked the EC official, disrupting preparations for the polls.

The confrontation led to immediate police intervention. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials conducted a search and discovered that the suspect was allegedly carrying a pistol.

This discovery raised concerns about the safety and security of the polling station, resulting in the individual’s arrest.

The suspect was promptly transported to the Kaneshie Police Station for further questioning and investigation.

In a separate incident in the Bono East Region, law enforcement officials apprehended an Electoral Commission (EC) staff member at the Ampesika Bayere polling station in the Kintampo South Constituency.

The suspect, identified as Dery Joseph, is under investigation for alleged electoral offences that could compromise the credibility of the polls.

Reports from the police indicate that Dery Joseph is accused of issuing ballot papers that omitted the first presidential candidate on the list.

The discrepancy was discovered after about 15 such ballots had been issued to voters, prompting swift action by vigilant polling agents and electoral monitors at the station.