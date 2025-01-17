2 hours ago

One person has reportedly been shot dead in a violent clash at Kraboa Coaltar in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, January 16, 2025, involved alleged landguards and residents.

According to residents, the landguards have been terrorizing and taking over their lands for years, with all attempts to seek redress proving futile.

Ezekiel Perry, a resident who spoke on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, alleged that the Coaltar chief, Barima Okekrebesi Asiedu II, brought the landguards to the area.

“They were many and came in about six to seven cars alongside motorbikes, wielding guns and cutlasses. The police came in, but after over three hours, they could not restore calm,” Perry said.

Perry disclosed that the deceased was not involved in the chaos but was returning from the toilet when he met his untimely death.

“There was an indiscriminate firing of gunshots, leading to his death and the injuries of many who were rushed to the Coaltar Health Centre and Koforidua,” he narrated.

The body has been deposited at the mortuary, but no arrests have been made yet.