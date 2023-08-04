5 hours ago

Onion sellers have been stranded at the Benin border, calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to intervene to have the border opened to enable them enter Ghana.

The Benin border has been locked due to the coup in Niger, leaving the drivers of the onions stranded for days at the border.

The onion sellers of about 15 trucks expressed fear that the onions will rot if the President does not intervene in the matter by talking to authorities at the Benin border.

During an interview on Eyewitness News, the spokesperson for the onion sellers association, Yakubu Akpeneda said, “We have loaded onions from Niger, and they have parked at the Benin border, they are now in Benin, but the border has been locked. They said they locked the border because of the Niger coup. On August 2, they promised to open the border at midnight, but we didn’t hear anything.”

“We are calling on the authorities to intervene in the matter, else the onions will rot if they keep long on the road. The authorities should help us by talking to authorities in Benin to open the border for us to bring our onions to Ghana. Our trucks are plenty, the trucks are more than 15. And they are all carrying onions”.

He indicated that the situation will affect the prices of onions in the various markets.

Source: citifmonline