6 hours ago

The Ghana Online Drivers and Courier Union (GODCU) has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike over what it describes as rising violent attacks on its members and the imposition of “unauthorized” charges by ride-hailing platform, Bolt.

In a statement issued on Sunday, August 24, 2025, and reinforced in an interview with 3Business, the union’s chairman, Francis Tengey, said drivers and couriers face daily threats to their lives and livelihoods.

“Members now leave home in fear, unsure if they will return safely. We have suffered for too long and the situation is unbearable,” Mr. Tengey lamented.

He recounted incidents in which drivers were robbed of phones, money, and personal belongings in areas such as Teshie, Nungua, Achimota Overhead, the Accra–Tema Motorway, Ashongman Estates, and East Airport. Some, he noted, had even been stabbed during such attacks.

“Anytime we go to areas like Teshie, Nungua, and the motorway, many riders who request trips end up attacking us. They take our money, seize our phones, and sometimes stab us. This calls for urgent help,” he stressed.

Beyond the security risks, the union is also challenging Bolt over what it calls “illegal fees.”

According to GODCU, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) directed the company three years ago to stop charging booking fees, yet the practice continues. Mr. Tengey added that just last week, Bolt introduced a new “platform fee,” which he insists has no regulatory approval.

“This is illegal, and if they refuse to stop, we will have no option but to demonstrate,” he warned.

The concerns over safety are not new. A 2022 research report on ride-hailing in Ghana flagged frequent robberies and violent attacks targeting drivers in hotspots such as Teshie, Nungua, and the Accra–Tema Motorway. Similarly, in April 2023, the DVLA instructed ride-hailing companies to cease charging booking or digital transport fees.

GODCU is now calling on the government, regulators, traditional leaders, and security agencies to intervene to protect drivers and courier workers while ensuring a safe and fair environment for ride-hailing services.