3 hours ago

In some of the major African countries, online gambling is legal while it is illegal in others.

In some of the major African countries, online gambling is legal while it is illegal in others. Find out more about where this affects here.

Around the world, online gambling has been very popular for many years. This is due to the amount of money that can be won for such a small stake. Of course, there are some risks that come with online gambling and this is why many governments are unwilling to allow this kind of activity to take place legally in their area.

In some of the major African countries, there are a variety of gambling laws that people are asked to stick to. While not everyone manages to adhere to the laws, these are in place for a reason and there is a risk if you do not know what is legal and what you need to stay away from. Here, we are going to look at some of those. Keep reading to find out more about gambling in these places.

South Africa

Did you know that South Africa brings in the largest share in the gambling industry? According to reports, South Africa claims more than 90% of the gambling share which is quite interesting. However, when looking at South Africa, you will notice that online gambling is a completely different story and comes nowhere near the gambling revenue brought in by land-based betting. Why? Online gambling is illegal in South Africa.

Under the National Gambling Act of 2004 and the National Gambling Amendment Act of 2008, online gambling is illegal in South Africa. This is disappointing for the people who live in this country but there are ways around it. You’ll find that plenty of South African residents are able to use foreign sites.

Kenya

In comparison to South Africa, the laws on gambling in Kenya are much less restrictive. Both online gambling and land-based gambling is legal in this country and this means that many people are involved in this kind of activity. Online gambling in Kenya has become more popular over the years and some of the top sites are doing pretty well.

In Kenya, you’ll find that mobile sports betting is one of the most popular forms of gambling. For those in Kenya, there are plenty of opportunities to win some money if they are willing to stake their own.

Ghana

For those living in Ghana, the laws are also in favour of those who want to be able to gamble online. However, these activities are heavily regulated under the Gaming Act 2006. This means that the Gaming Commission Of Ghana needs to issue licenses and collect fees from those who are hoping to create a business in this area.

There are some online casinos in this country but they don’t have the best reputation for being great casinos. This means that many people in Ghana tend to play at overseas casinos which they are able to access.

Libya

In Libya, things are a little different when it comes to gambling laws. Back when Muammar Gaddafi was ruling this country, gambling was banned in any form. This is something which is still in place and many people are unable to gamble if they wanted to. In Libya, a large percentage of the population is Muslim and this indicates that it is unlikely that gambling in any form will come into law any time soon.

While there are no clear indications that the government is actively punishing those who pursue gambling opportunities, it is best avoided in this country.

Madagascar

For those living in Madagascar, gambling is legal although there are restrictions when it comes to online gambling. You’ll find that there are only two casinos in Madagascar which indicates a lack of gambling activity and a question on the laws there.

Anyone who is interested in gambling in Madagascar online should make sure to do effective research beforehand.

Mozambique

Since the amendments of the law in 2009, gambling in Mozambique is legal. This is the case for both land-based casinos and online casinos. The amendments of the 1994 act in 2009 were done to attract more tourists and business opportunities for the country. Anyone who wishes to start a casino in this country is now required to have at least $8 million.

While online gambling is legal in Mozambique, you’ll find that there are very few if any online casinos for players to enjoy. Of course, they are still able to play at their favourite casinos based in other countries.

Nigeria

Finally, you will find that Nigeria is a country which has had a lot of success when it comes to gambling. Coming second to South Africa on revenue made from land-based gambling, this country is set for big things. Interestingly, the laws on gambling in Nigeria are still quite restrictive with there only being three licensed casinos there.

According to the current gambling laws in Nigeria, online gambling is not something which has been addressed. This does not stop the people of Nigeria from enjoying these activities at other online casinos based outside of the country.

Summary

Online gambling is something which hasn’t yet been addressed by many of the larger countries in Africa but this does not mean that players are not able to enjoy these kinds of sites. There is always an opportunity to enjoy some of these games at off-shore sites and this is something which many people who are based in these countries have been doing for many years.

If you are planning on travelling to any of the countries in Africa, you should make sure that you find out about any laws that are already in place there. You will usually be able to find out this information online before you go. If you plan on taking part in any kind of gambling activities then we suggest that you take all of the information that we have given you on board.

Who knows what the future holds for gambling in the African countries? We are sure that there will be some changes in legislation as time goes on.