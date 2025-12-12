2 days ago

The Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Driving Schools (GNADS), Emmanuel Danso, has expressed deep concern over the low levels of formal driver training in Ghana, revealing that only 10% of drivers acquire their skills through accredited driving schools.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Friday, December 12, Danso described the figure as “staggering” and warned that it is a key factor contributing to the rising number of preventable road accidents nationwide. He stressed that driving should be treated as a profession requiring technical expertise and proper instruction, yet most drivers learn informally without structured training.

“Driving is like a profession, and there are certain dynamics you should understand,” Danso said.

He added that road crashes in Ghana remain predictable and avoidable, but fatalities continue to rise because many drivers lack the discipline and knowledge that proper training provides. “Without intensified training efforts, the current crisis will persist,” he noted.

Danso commended the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) for implementing a roadmap for responsible licensing, emphasizing that training institutions and drivers now have a responsibility to align with these standards.

“DVLA is doing well, but it is left for us to align with them and do training holistically,” he said.

He expressed optimism that a national commitment to proper driver education could drastically reduce road accidents.

“If we do it in two to five years, we will reduce accidents from four digits to three digits,” he projected.

Describing the surge in road crashes as a “canker,” Danso called on all stakeholders, including drivers, regulators, and the public to collaborate in tackling the problem. “Let us all come together and fight this cancer. It is possible,” he said.