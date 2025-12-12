2 days ago

The Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Driving Schools (GNADS), Emmanuel Danso, has expressed deep concern over the low rate of formal driver training in the country, revealing that only 10 percent of drivers in Ghana learn to drive through accredited driving schools.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Friday, December 12, Mr. Danso described the statistic as “staggering,” warning that it is a major factor behind the rising number of preventable road accidents recorded across the country.

He stressed that driving must be treated as a profession requiring technical knowledge, discipline and structured instruction—elements he said most informal training arrangements fail to provide.

“Driving is like a profession, and there are certain dynamics you should understand,” he emphasised.

According to Mr. Danso, Ghana continues to record predictable and preventable road crashes because many drivers lack the foundational training that helps ensure road safety. Without an intensified national effort to promote formal driver education, he cautioned, the crisis will persist.

He commended the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) for developing a comprehensive roadmap to guide responsible licensing, but noted that the effectiveness of these measures depends heavily on training institutions and drivers aligning with the authority’s standards.

“DVLA is doing well, but it is left for us to align with them and do training holistically,” he said.

Mr. Danso expressed optimism that a strong national push for proper training could significantly reduce fatalities. He projected that with sustained effort, Ghana could reduce annual road accident figures “from four digits to three digits” within two to five years.

Describing the surge in road crashes as a “canker,” he called on all stakeholders—drivers, regulators, transport operators and the public—to work collectively to tackle the problem.

“Let us all come together and fight this cancer. It is possible,” he assured.