1 hour ago

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, John Mahama to resolve their grievances over the results of the recent general elections through legal means.

Mr. Mahama has declared his inability to accept the results of the elections that retained his opponent and candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Akufo-Addo in office.

Former President Mahama described the results as flawed and hinted that his party will take the next line of action after auditing the pink sheets available to them.

However, CDD’s Director of Policy and Advocacy, Dr. Kojo Asante, appealed to all aggrieved parties to seek redress in court as soon as possible to avert tension and further loss of lives.

“Mr. Mahama, the NDC and the NPP are very experienced people when it comes to elections. They know that whatever the issue is, one must know the appropriate process that ought to apply. If you are challenging a result, you have to ensure that the pink sheet the EC is using, is different from what you are using. There should be a discrepancy. In some cases, it must be one polling station. A court might decide that if the two parties cannot agree and the data doesn’t tally, an election is organised for that polling station, so we can declare a winner. These things can be resolved easily”, Dr. Asante said on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday.

“That is why I regret that people have died for nothing. That will never resolve the results. We are still going to declare a winner for one person no matter what. And if the other person doesn’t agree, he has to challenge it in court. That is the only way you can say that you have been cheated and that the right thing has been done. No one can give it to you by word of mouth. It has to be done through a process. That is why I entreat that since he [Mahama] has the data, he brings the process early so that we can correct the errors. That is what I encourage the parties to do rather than inciting people”, he added.

NDC to audit pink sheets

John Dramani Mahama, has strongly expressed the party’s unwillingness to accept the outcome of the just ended general elections.

Describing the outcome as the “real stolen verdict,” Mr. Mahama at a press conference on Thursday night said the party will audit the outcomes of the poll to inform its next step.

“…In order not to leave any further infractions unaccounted for, the NDC will continue its meticulous audit of all presidential pink sheets to ensure that the verdict of the people is upheld. These steps will surely lead to our next line of actions within the constraints of our democratic governance process”, Mr. Mahama stated.

He also described the election results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) as “fictionalised.”

“I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised result of a flawed election,” Mr. Mahama said at a press conference on Thursday evening.

“What we witnessed across the country from Monday 7th December 2020 exposed a deliberate plan to manipulate and predetermine the results of the election in favour of the incumbent candidate Nana Akufo-Addo,” he added.

The EC announced President Akufo-Addo as the rightful winner of the December 7 polls on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, despite concerns raised by the opposition NDC.

Additionally, John Mahama has vowed that the party will do all it can to ensure that it secures majority of the country’s parliamentary seats.