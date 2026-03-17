5 hours ago

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has clarified that contributors cannot register a boyfriend or girlfriend as a beneficiary under its pension scheme.

According to the Trust, only blood relatives are eligible to be nominated to receive pension benefits.

The clarification was given by the General Manager in charge of Benefits, Frank Molbila, during a regional forum held in Sunyani. The event, organised in collaboration with the Trades Union Congress (TUC), formed part of a nationwide effort to improve pension literacy and strengthen engagement with organised labour.

Speaking on the theme “Empowering Unions, Secure Futures: Deepening Pension Literacy Across Ghana,” Mr Molbila emphasised the long-term value of SSNIT pensions, describing them as more reliable than other forms of investment.

“With the SSNIT pension, the longer you live, the longer you benefit,” he noted, urging workers to enrol and actively participate in the scheme.

He highlighted the importance of retirement planning, stressing that the scheme remains a vital tool for ensuring financial security in old age.

Providing updates on payouts, Mr Molbila disclosed that SSNIT paid GHC6.77 billion in pension benefits in 2025 and is projected to pay about GHC8.21 billion by the end of 2026.

He also revealed that the oldest pensioner currently on record is 107 years old. The highest monthly pension stands at GHC213,000, while the lowest is about GHC400.

Touching on invalidity pensions, he explained that the scheme supports members who are permanently unable to work due to physical or mental disability. The highest invalidity pension currently stands at GHC19,923 per month, with the beneficiary aged 86 and having been on the payroll for about 36 years.

SSNIT paid GHC40.8 million in invalidity pensions in 2025, he added, urging contributors to regularly update their personal records, especially beneficiary details.