2 hours ago

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections, has stated that the victory of the party depends on God.

Speaking during the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Mount Olivet Methodist Church at Lagos Town in Takoradi on Saturday, August 10, 2024, Dr. Prempeh highlighted the importance of seeking God's guidance in their quest to "break the eight."

“The possibility is only with God. Nothing is possible unless there is God inside… Just like I tell my party, it is not the planning for winning the election because, with the Methodist Church behind us, we will surely win it,” he said.

He added, “Whether you admit it or not, it is only God that can make the angels and the stones turn and come and vote for us. It is only God who can grant us the favour of men. It is only God who can change the heart of leaders to make them better leaders.”