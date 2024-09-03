2 hours ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns about the ongoing pollution of water bodies due to illegal mining (galamsey) activities.

According to the NDC, these activities which have recently affected the supply of water by the Ghana Water Company Limited in several regions of the country, need to be tackled.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, September 3, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said that the NDC’s manifesto is the only one that explicitly addresses the menace of illegal mining, which poses an existential threat to the nation.

“Our manifesto is also proposing to ruthlessly end the menace of galamsey which poses an existential threat. As we speak, Ghana Water Limited has put out statements that at this rate, in the next few years, we have to import water.

“They say the Pra River is gone. The turbidity levels are at a level that does not allow them to treat water. As we speak, Central, Western regions, parts of Greater Accra – water crisis. Only the NDC manifesto is pledging a ruthless combating of this menace which poses an existential threat,” he said.

He also accused key figures within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of being complicit in galamsey activities.

“I listened to Mr Erastus Asare Donkor (Journalist with Multimedia and reigning GJA Journalist of the Year) this morning and he said it is the ruling party officials who have just made this fight worthless and useless because they are complicit, they are the real people who are behind the galamsey menace,” Mr Ablakwa said.

The North Tongu MP argued that the country needs a new government willing to confront this issue head-on, questioning how a government with a national security apparatus can claim to be helpless in combating galamsey.

“A deceptive president who told us he was putting his presidency on the line – apparently, nothing was put on the line. There was even no line,” he added.