1 hour ago

Medikal and Eazzy are rumoured to be in an amorous relationship

Amid rumors of a secret affair, Medikal has been spotted drooling over Eazzy's Instagram post.

Eazzy, who is said to have replaced Fella Makafui following her fallout with Medikal, shared a video of herself grooving at the beach online. The video, posted on Instagram, has garnered over 5,000 likes and more than a hundred comments. Among the comments was one from Medikal, which seemed to confirm the rumors once again.

"Only you," Medikal wrote, with a love emoji attached to it.

Recently, rumors of Medikal and Eazzy’s relationship intensified online as ‘faceless’ pictures of them spending time at hotels and hanging out in matching outfits emerged. The two have both been sharing pictures from the same locations at the exact same time on social media, prompting netizens to solve the ‘puzzle.’

Medikal, however, has stated that every single rumor about him is the blatant truth.

Background

Earlier in May 2024, when social media was hit with Medikal and Fella Makafui’s messy separation, reports that he cheated with several women, including popular musician Eazzy, were cited as one of the reasons for their split.

Reports of Medikal’s alleged affair with Eazzy went viral on Snapchat when a popular Ghanaian socialite, Davon, dropped details of their amorous relationship.

Check out the comments under the post below: