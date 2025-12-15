2 days ago

President John Dramani Mahama has been installed as Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source by the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, at a ceremony held in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria.

The prestigious Yoruba chieftaincy title, which translates as “a president who reorganises the global space for humanity,” was conferred in recognition of President Mahama’s leadership and advocacy for global cooperation, equity, and sustainable development. The installation followed several days of preparations at the Ooni’s palace, including traditional rites and cultural ceremonies.

The palace grounds were filled with traditional displays as chiefs, dignitaries, and members of the Yoruba community gathered to witness the historic occasion. President Mahama is widely known for his support for multilateralism and a fairer global order. In various international engagements, including addresses at the United Nations, he has consistently called for collective action on global challenges such as climate change and economic inequality, while advocating a stronger voice for developing nations in global decision-making.

The honour adds to President Mahama’s list of traditional titles within the Yoruba world. In October 2015, he was conferred with the title Aare Atolase of Offa by the Offa Kingdom in Kwara State, in recognition of his contributions to leadership and diplomacy.

The latest installation is expected to further strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties between Ghana and Nigeria, underscoring the long-standing historical and cultural bonds between the two countries.

The Ooni of Ife, one of the most revered traditional rulers among the Yoruba people, continues to play a significant role in promoting Yoruba heritage, interfaith harmony, and socio-economic development across Nigeria and the wider African diaspora.