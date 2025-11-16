3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak Communications Director Kwame Opare Addo has acknowledged the painful nature of Sunday’s 1–0 defeat to Asante Kotoko in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League Super Clash, but expressed confidence in the team’s ability to recover.

The loss, sealed by a Morifing Donzo penalty, ended Hearts’ unbeaten run and dropped them to sixth on the table with 16 points.

“I must admit that it’s painful, but we have a good squad, and we will continue to fight together with our fans,” Opare Addo told Asempa FM.

Opare Addo called for continued support from fans, emphasizing unity and resilience:

“No matter what has happened, let’s continue to support the team, and I believe that we will get there.”

His comments come amid ongoing disciplinary fallout, with the club and defender Hussein Mohammed facing GFA charges for post-match conduct.

Coming Up Next for Hearts



Fixture: Swedru All Blacks vs Hearts of Oak



Venue: Swedru Sports Stadium



Date: Matchday 10 – 16th November 2025

The fixture offers a chance for Hearts to reset their campaign and reaffirm their title ambitions.