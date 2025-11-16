Hearts of Oak Communications Director Kwame Opare Addo has acknowledged the painful nature of Sunday’s 1–0 defeat to Asante Kotoko in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League Super Clash, but expressed confidence in the team’s ability to recover.
The loss, sealed by a Morifing Donzo penalty, ended Hearts’ unbeaten run and dropped them to sixth on the table with 16 points.
“I must admit that it’s painful, but we have a good squad, and we will continue to fight together with our fans,” Opare Addo told Asempa FM.
Opare Addo called for continued support from fans, emphasizing unity and resilience:
“No matter what has happened, let’s continue to support the team, and I believe that we will get there.”
His comments come amid ongoing disciplinary fallout, with the club and defender Hussein Mohammed facing GFA charges for post-match conduct.
Coming Up Next for Hearts
- Fixture: Swedru All Blacks vs Hearts of Oak
- Venue: Swedru Sports Stadium
- Date: Matchday 10 – 16th November 2025
The fixture offers a chance for Hearts to reset their campaign and reaffirm their title ambitions.
