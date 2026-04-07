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The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed on Sunday to raise their oil production quotas by 206,000 barrels per day starting in May, as part of ongoing efforts to support global energy markets. However, the increase is expected to remain largely symbolic as major producers remain constrained by disruptions in the Persian Gulf.

The modest output boost, decided by eight OPEC+ members during a virtual meeting, signals the group’s readiness to supply more oil once conditions allow the physical export of barrels, particularly if the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

The Strait of Hormuz — a crucial maritime corridor through which around one‑fifth of the world’s oil flows — has been severely disrupted by the ongoing U.S.–Israeli conflict with Iran, effectively shutting down much of the route and hindering exports from major producers such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iraq.

Oil prices surged to near four‑year highs earlier this year, approaching US$120 per barrel as markets reacted to supply bottlenecks. Although prices have eased somewhat, they remain elevated amid ongoing geopolitical risks.

Despite the quota increase, many analysts describe the boost as largely “on paper” because physical shipments cannot easily leave the Gulf while Hormuz remains compromised. The additional barrels represent a small fraction of the supply lost due to the strait’s disruption.

OPEC officials have stressed that the agreement reflects the group’s willingness to increase supply once the regional situation improves, but immediate relief for global markets is unlikely as long as key export routes remain blocked.

Meanwhile, compensation plans outlining how member countries will balance production exceeding previous targets have been submitted to the OPEC Secretariat, underscoring ongoing coordination efforts within the cartel.

The broader geopolitical landscape shows continued economic strain on oil infrastructure and national revenues as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz reshapes energy flows in the Middle East.