3 hours ago

A Summer Without ChatGPT’s 'Catchy' Voices

Fine-Tuning for Perfection

This summer, the much-anticipated arrival of ChatGPT's enticing voice assistants, announced by OpenAI just last month, has been postponed. OpenAI has revealed that additional time is needed to refine the "advanced voice mode" feature to ensure it is ready for a successful launch.OpenAI emphasized the necessity to "tweak" its advanced voice mode further before it can be made available. Initially, this feature will be accessible to a select group of users for feedback purposes. After this phase, it will be rolled out to all ChatGPT users who have a subscription.

"We are focused on enhancing the model's ability to detect and reject specific content. Additionally, we are working on improving user experience and preparing our infrastructure to handle millions of users while maintaining real-time response," stated OpenAI on its social media profile.

Voices that Captivate

Since 2023, voices have been an integral part of ChatGPT. However, last month, OpenAI unveiled an upgraded version that sounded remarkably human. The new voice was so lifelike that it drew comparisons to Samantha, the alluring voice assistant from the 2013 film "Her," voiced by Scarlett Johansson. Johansson, shortly after the presentation, accused OpenAI of imitating her voice without her consent.

Despite the controversy, OpenAI maintains that it is still deliberating the timeline for offering these new voices to subscribers, with a likely release in the fall.

Enhancing User Interaction

In addition to the voice feature, OpenAI planned to introduce a function that allows the voice assistant to utilize the mobile camera to "understand" the user's surroundings. However, this feature's launch has also been delayed.

"Exact timelines are contingent on meeting our security and reliability standards," an OpenAI representative stated.

Future Prospects

OpenAI’s delay in releasing ChatGPT's advanced voice mode highlights the company’s commitment to delivering a high-quality, secure, and reliable user experience. As the tech world eagerly awaits these new features, OpenAI continues to work behind the scenes to perfect its offerings. Subscribers can look forward to experiencing these advancements in the near future, with the promise of an enhanced and more interactive ChatGPT.