15 hours ago

OpenAI's board says it has not received a formal offer from Elon Musk's consortium, despite claims from the billionaire's lawyer. The confusion raises questions over Musk’s bid to control the AI giant.

OpenAI Rejects Claims of Receiving Musk’s Acquisition Offer

OpenAI’s board has stated that it has not yet received a formal acquisition offer from the consortium led by Elon Musk, despite claims from the billionaire’s legal team. This statement comes just a day after Musk publicly announced a $97.4 billion bid to take control of the nonprofit behind ChatGPT.

According to a Reuters report, OpenAI's board of directors is unaware of any official offer, creating uncertainty over Musk’s high-profile attempt to acquire one of the most influential AI companies in the world. The conflicting accounts have further complicated an already contentious situation between Musk and OpenAI.

Legal Dispute Over OpenAI’s Future

Musk’s attorney, Marc Toberoff, told Reuters that a formal offer was emailed to OpenAI’s legal representatives on Monday. The bid reportedly consists of a four-page document signed by Musk and other investors, outlining their interest in acquiring OpenAI’s assets.

However, it remains unclear whether OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, decided not to forward the proposal to the board. Altman has made it clear that OpenAI is not for sale, reinforcing the nonprofit’s stance on maintaining its independence from external control.

Musk’s attempt to acquire OpenAI is widely seen as a move to prevent the organization from transitioning into a for-profit entity. The billionaire has been vocal about his concerns over the direction of AI development and its potential impact on society.

Musk’s History with OpenAI and His AI Ambitions

Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 alongside Sam Altman and other prominent tech figures, aiming to develop artificial intelligence that benefits humanity. However, he parted ways with the organization in 2018 due to disagreements over its strategic direction.

Since then, Musk has become increasingly critical of OpenAI’s trajectory, particularly as it moves toward commercial expansion. In response, he launched his own AI company, xAI, in 2023, positioning it as a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The Battle for AI Supremacy Continues

As the dispute over Musk’s acquisition bid unfolds, the broader AI industry watches closely. OpenAI remains a dominant force in artificial intelligence research, and any potential change in ownership could have significant implications for the field. Whether Musk’s consortium will succeed in its pursuit remains uncertain, but the battle for control over AI innovation is far from over.