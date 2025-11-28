12 hours ago

A 38-year-old man has been granted a GH¢75,000.00 bail with two sureties by an Accra Circuit Court over the theft of a Man Diesel truckhead, valued at GH¢150,000.00, belonging to DBS Roofing Sheet Company Limited.

The court ordered that one of the sureties of Mershack Arthur, the accused person, should be justified.

He has since denied the offence and is expected to reappear before the court, presided over by Madam Basilia Adjei-Tawiah, on December 3, 2025.

Police Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori-Appiah, giving the facts of the case, said

Mr Emmanuel Sarkodie, the complainant, was the Transport Officer of DBS Roofing Sheet Company Limited, located on the Spintex Road and residing at Kasoa.

The accused person was an operator of the same company and a resident of Martey Ma, a suburb of Teshie.

Chief Inspector Ofori-Appiah said on September 8, the complainant reported to work at the company’s warehouse near the Tema Motorway and detected that the Man Diesel Truck Head, with registration number GS 2587-20, had been stolen.

A report was lodged at the Manet Police Station and, acting on a tip-off from witness Anthony Sackey, the accused person was arrested and detained to assist in investigations.

Police investigation, prosecution noted, revealed that the accused person had planned to steal the said truck since 2024.

He said on Saturday, September 6, at about 0550 hours, the accused went to the warehouse with a towing vehicle and towed the truck to Martey Tsuru in search of a buyer.

Three days later, he hired another towing vehicle to move the truck to a different location, but luck eluded him, and he was apprehended at Achimota.

Chief Inspector Ofori-Appiah said he was transferred from Tesano Police Station to Manet Police Station.

He said an investigation caution statement was obtained from the accused and he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.

After thorough investigations, it was established that the accused indeed committed the crime, the court heard.

Arthur was charged and arraigned.

GNA