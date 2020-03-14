1 hour ago

Striker Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah was the star of the show scoring four goals as the Black Maidens of Ghana thump their Liberian counterpart 8-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday in their 2020 penultimate FIFA U17 Women's World Cup second leg qualifier.

The Ampem Darkoa Ladies striker was in devastating form in the first half where she scored all her goals.

These helped Ghana advanced to the final qualifying round with an 10-0 aggregate win.

Amponsah found the back of the net under just two minutes and minutes later doubled it.

The third goal was scored by Salamatu Abdulai in the sixth minute before Amponsah bagged a hat-trick of the afternoon.

Amponsah registered her fourth and for Ghana with a close range finish.

The sixth goal-scored by Samaria Ladies midfielder Elizabeth Oppong-was a spectacular.

In the second half, Alice Sarpong came off the bench to convert a penalty to make it 7-0 and in the 66th minute Tracy Twum found the back of the net to continue the pummelling.

Ghana will now face the winner of the Guinea/Nigeria clash in the last stage of the qualifiers.

The 2020 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup will be played from 2-21 November in India.