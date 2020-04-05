2 hours ago

The office of Presidential staffers was a privilege position, reserved for decent and well behaved Ghanaians.

A Presidential staffer was accorded a high level of respect and treated with honour. Never has the office of Presidential staffer become so cheap under this government!

Can anybody tell me which civilized government will employ the likes of Samuel Bryan Buaben, Nana Hesse Ogyiri, Evron Hughes etc as Presidential staffers? Even John Mahama with his so called ‘Incompetence’ will never employ such “goro” boys as cleaners at the Flagstaff House (Jubilee House)! Politics under this government has become too cheap!

Mr. Akufo-Addo has finished eating his cake, but wants the same cake back. Yes, that’s precisely the definition of the deliberate doltishness being forcefully displayed not just by any agency but by the office of the President. In this period when everyone has been told to eschew partisan politics and rather support government’s knee-jerk action plans for fighting #COVID-19, the office of the President is operating otherwise.

It is obvious President Akufo-Addo and his #social_media_junkies have not gotten out of the play mode to fully appreciate the severity of the CoronaVirus effect on the global economy.

These junkies are good only at stealing speeches of anyone shamelessly without even crediting the original author. They hand it to the President and he will also read it like the way a slay-queen wears her make-up but beneath that make-up you know the rest of the story.

If the President in his sanest of condition thinks this is the best way to fight CoronaVirus, we are sorry to disappoint him.

President Mahama is not as old as President Akufo-Addo, but trust me he doesn’t display the childishness President Akufo-Addo’s government is flaunting with so much pride.

By Ibrahim Yahaya – Baatsonaa