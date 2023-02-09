2 hours ago

A member of the National Council of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Andy Appiah-Kubi, has expressed his disapproval of the running mate candidate submitted by the party’s flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is not the right choice to partner with the party’s flagbearer in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

His remarks come after Dr Bawumia, on Tuesday, June 25, presented Dr Opoku Prempeh’s name as his choice for the running mate position to President Akufo-Addo.

According to JoyNews’ Presidential Affairs correspondent Elton Brobbey, a meeting took place on Tuesday night at the Jubilee House.

During the meeting, Vice President Dr Bawumia presented his choice to the President. Elton Brobbey clarified that President Akufo-Addo offered some advice and shared his thoughts but eventually accepted Dr Bawumia’s choice.

In light of this, the Asante Akim North MP has come out against the decision by the Vice President.

He argued that Mr Opoku Prempeh is not acceptable to the entirety of the NPP base, particularly MPs, adding that the Energy Minister cannot campaign effectively in many constituencies.

“I wouldn’t speak to a majority because we have not been consulted as a caucus for us to state our position. But for me, Appiah-Kubi, you can solicit my view on that. If it were up to me to choose, I wouldn’t choose him. He is not my preference. ‘Appiah-Kubi is saying that he is not my preference’, but that doesn’t mean he is not qualified,” he said.

When asked whether he had a preference, Mr Appiah-Kubi said, “Well, if there was an opportunity like that, I would express a candidate, however acceptable otherwise, to our presidential candidate.”

“I would want somebody who would be open with the people on the ground, who would be able to deliver the votes, who would submit to the presidency, and who would be important in bringing Parliament closer to the executive.”

He said that he would probably select somebody more acceptable to parliamentarians, noting that the party should find somebody who, if the presidential candidate is not available, would hold the hand of a Member of Parliament and campaign in that member’s constituency.

“I don’t see that happening in this equation. He cannot hold my hand, so why would I say that I prefer him? He cannot hold my hand,” the Asante Akim North MP said.