2 hours ago

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said opponents of plans to hold the World Cup every two years were "afraid" of change as countries in Africa voiced support for the proposals.

European confederation Uefa and South American counterpart Conmebol do not want to move away from the current four-year cycle, while England's Premier League is among several domestic leagues to have voiced opposition.

On Friday, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) became the first global confederation to formally back Fifa's proposal, saying it would fully approve a biennial World Cup if that decision was taken later this year.

"It happens in every sector of life when there are reforms and changes - those who are at the top don't want anything to change because they are at the top," Infantino said.

"And they are afraid maybe that if something changes, their leadership position is at risk.

"We understand that and we compliment and applaud them for having been so successful in reaching the top. But at the same time, we cannot close the door, we need to keep the door open, we need to give hope and opportunities."

A resolution was unanimously approved at Caf's extraordinary general assembly on Friday in Cairo, where the continent's FA presidents have gathered.

"If the Fifa study concludes that it is feasible, Caf will fully support hosting the men's and women's World Cup every two years," said a leading Caf official.