3 hours ago

Ghana’s Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi and Ranking Member on the Economy and Development Committee in Parliament, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will speak at a high-level forum on Africa’s Trade Future at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, D.C.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, 2025, will focus on strengthening Africa’s trade and financial systems under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). It is being organised by the National Bar Association’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Section in collaboration with its International Law Section.

The programme, themed “Insurance, Infrastructure, and Institutions: Supporting the Financial Future of Trade Under the AfCFTA,” will bring together policymakers, financiers, and industry experts to explore how financial and insurance institutions can contribute to Africa’s economic growth through stronger trade mechanisms and improved risk management.

Oppong Nkrumah’s address is expected to highlight Ghana’s leadership in advancing sound fiscal policies, trade facilitation, and regional economic cooperation. He is also expected to emphasise how legislative frameworks and effective financial policies can help translate the AfCFTA’s objectives into tangible economic benefits for member countries.

As the host nation of the AfCFTA Secretariat, Ghana continues to play a central role in driving discussions on Africa’s economic integration and long-term growth strategy. The invitation acknowledges this role and recognises the contributions of Ghanaian policymakers in shaping the continent’s trade future.

The IMF event will also feature senior officials and business leaders from the insurance and financial sectors, who will discuss strategies for de-risking cross-border trade, mobilising investment, and building a resilient African financial system.

This forum forms part of ongoing collaboration between the National Bar Association and the AfCFTA Secretariat to support the effective implementation of the free trade agreement and enhance Africa’s competitiveness in the global economy.

Oppong Nkrumah’s participation at the IMF underscores Ghana’s growing influence in continental economic policy discussions and reaffirms the country’s commitment to promoting trade, innovation, and financial integration across Africa.