1 hour ago

Information Minister, Hon. Kojo Nkrumah has been speaking about the challenges he and his team are facing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Oppong Nkrumah says insufficient logistics and lack of information about the deadly disease are the main challenges he and his team are currently facing.

According to him, the battle in itself is a very challenging one though he maintains such challenges are not peculiar to the Ghanaian situation.

Irrespective of the obstacles, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says that he and his team are motivated by the words of the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo that they should improvise and make the best out of the situation at hand considering the resources at their disposal.

In an interview with ABC News, Oppong Nkrumah said that “the entire national effort is a challenging one. Globally, not all the knowledge or the logistics for fighting this epidemic are readily available and that cascades down into our situation in Ghana here,” the Minister for Information confessed.

He added, “if there is anything to learn from the instructions of the President, it is to make the best out of what we have and use it as an opportunity to improvise to deliver the results.”

According to the Information Minister, the numerous calls the team receive have become an avenue for feedback to shape their public engagement in order to achieve the expected results.

“We have had over 800 calls on specific issues and we have been able to provide direct feedback to the citizens and where we have been found wanting, we used it as a basis to recalibrate the system,” he noted.

Source: ABCNewsgh