41 minutes ago

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has warned that the credibility of Ghana’s anti-corruption drive now rests largely on how the Attorney-General handles high-profile cases submitted under the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday, Mr Domelevo said public expectations remain high following the submission of several cases for prosecution, cautioning that any delay or inaction could further deepen public cynicism about the fight against corruption.

“My expectation is the same as I’ve been saying: when we’re going to fight corruption, you should fight it from the top,” he said.

According to the former Auditor-General, focusing on prominent and high-value cases is critical to sending a clear signal that accountability is real and that no individual is beyond the reach of the law.

“So you should take the high-profile cases… You should pick the big ones, the prominent ones, and move with speed,” he stressed.

His remarks come amid heightened public scrutiny of the Attorney-General’s role, particularly after files compiled under the ORAL initiative were submitted for prosecution. ORAL is designed to recover stolen state assets and hold public officials accountable for financial misconduct.

Mr Domelevo warned that public patience is wearing thin, noting that many Ghanaians no longer believe corruption cases will result in real consequences.

“People are losing hope. People are losing confidence. People think it’s going to be business as usual. Nothing is going to happen,” he said.

He urged the Attorney-General’s Department to demonstrate urgency and capacity by avoiding a piecemeal approach to investigations and prosecutions. Instead, he proposed the use of multiple investigative and prosecutorial teams to ensure cases move forward simultaneously.

“So if it is possible, it should come out with different teams,” he suggested.

Mr Domelevo also cautioned against rushing cases to court without thorough groundwork, insisting that prosecutions must be anchored in detailed audits and investigations.

“Some of the issues, remember, I’ve said them again and again, that they need to be audited,” he said, adding that existing reports alone are insufficient.

“You can’t just pick what is in our report and go to court,” he warned.

He called for parallel audits and investigations to demonstrate tangible progress and help restore public confidence in the anti-corruption agenda.

“So you should give it out for several audits to be happening concurrently and investigations done concurrently so that we can start telling people that this is progress we have made,” he said.

“I think that will be good now.”